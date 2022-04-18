Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 225.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.14. 10,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

