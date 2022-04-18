Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.10. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 13,204 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 371,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

