DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $14.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

DCGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, began coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCGO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82. DocGo has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

