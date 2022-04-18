Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $18.67 billion and $903.31 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00272659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.