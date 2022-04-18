DOGGY One Day Trading Volume Reaches $502,840.00 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $502,840.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.31 or 0.07466591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,740.19 or 1.00019367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041684 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,042,960,013 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

