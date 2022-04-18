DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,959 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

DV stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.62. 558,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,039. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 131.22. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

