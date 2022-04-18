Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $17.24

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.69. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 259 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.12.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

