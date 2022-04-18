DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.60) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.65) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.66) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.60).

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 315.80 ($4.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 333.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.89. The firm has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

