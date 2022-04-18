DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.60) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.65) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.66) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.60).
Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 315.80 ($4.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 333.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.89. The firm has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07.
About DS Smith (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
