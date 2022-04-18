DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $9.50. 605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

