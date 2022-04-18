eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,148 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,080,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of eBay by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $156,392,000 after acquiring an additional 573,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY opened at $54.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

