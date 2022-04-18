Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.00. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

