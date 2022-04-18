Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives $35.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

ELMUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($21.09) to €18.60 ($20.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DNB Markets downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.00 ($58.70) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a report on Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $$59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

