Elitium Price Tops $2.20 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $61.32 million and approximately $943,981.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00034040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00105823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.