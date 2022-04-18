Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EMR stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,700. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

