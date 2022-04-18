Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $254.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.