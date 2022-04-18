Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.