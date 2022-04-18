Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

NYSE PPG opened at $128.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

