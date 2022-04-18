Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 976.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,768,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $166.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

