Empirical Finance LLC Buys 196 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW opened at $491.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

