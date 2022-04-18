Empirical Finance LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

