Empirical Finance LLC Has $690,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $138.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average is $176.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

