Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ResMed by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total value of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,535,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

NYSE RMD opened at $234.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.24. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

