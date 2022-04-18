Empirical Finance LLC Invests $294,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after buying an additional 92,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.80.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $480.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $391.28 and a 1 year high of $490.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

