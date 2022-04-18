Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $331.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.46.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

