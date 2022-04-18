Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

GPC stock opened at $130.94 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.