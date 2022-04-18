Empirical Finance LLC Sells 21,085 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133,026 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI opened at $32.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

