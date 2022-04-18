Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,335.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,250.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,769.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,132.06. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,117.40.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.