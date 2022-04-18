Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,400 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 460,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. 98,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.07. Employers has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

