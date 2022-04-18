Energi (NRG) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001781 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $36.99 million and approximately $429,091.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00190334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.59 or 0.00379636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,672,361 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

