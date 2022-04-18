Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE ERF opened at $13.46 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.72.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,945,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Enerplus by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Enerplus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

