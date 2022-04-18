EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.22% of EnerSys worth $73,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,961,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at $41,693,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 523,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,860 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in EnerSys by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.26. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.