Enfusion Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion’s (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Enfusion had issued 18,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $318,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ENFN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Enfusion alerts:

ENFN stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.30. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $10,379,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $27,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.