EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESMT stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.94. 199,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,572. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. Equities analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.