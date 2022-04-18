Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,316,000 after acquiring an additional 325,713 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Entergy by 42.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $124.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.