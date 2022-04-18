Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.10 on Monday, reaching $731.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $716.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 132.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.22.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

