ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $146.00 at Robert W. Baird

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $145.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.76. ExlService has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

