Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.56

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 23735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

