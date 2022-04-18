Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in March

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOLGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,946. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

