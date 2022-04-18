Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

