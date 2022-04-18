Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.80 or 0.07491782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.89 or 0.99989860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041595 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

