Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,366.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 122,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 117,554 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 5,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 533,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,186,000 after acquiring an additional 156,237 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.59. 49,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,489. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 150.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

