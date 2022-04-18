Financial Survey: Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI) & The Competition

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Petros Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -70.13% -27.16% Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,347.25% -115.31% -11.42%

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million -$8.99 million -1.46 Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.83 billion $238.35 million -1.62

Petros Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Petros Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6057 20597 42970 856 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 97.87%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.