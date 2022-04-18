Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 18th (NASDAQ:FEXDU)

Fintech Ecosystem Development’s (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. Fintech Ecosystem Development had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $4,590,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $9,707,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.