FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Update

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FTEV opened at $9.79 on Monday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEV. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,256,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

