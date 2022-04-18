FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches Market Cap of $979,761.81

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $979,761.81 and $671.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00106451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

