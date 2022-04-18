Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Shares Up 12.4%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.20. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Further Reading

