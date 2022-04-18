First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $187.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRC. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Shares of FRC opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $190.31.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

