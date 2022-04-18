FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $166.63

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$166.63 and last traded at C$166.89, with a volume of 24710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$171.28.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$209.40.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$180.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$214.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.44.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 6.4166821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

About FirstService (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.