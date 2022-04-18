FLIP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $818.00 (FLP)

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00034114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00105963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.