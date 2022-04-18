FLO Market Cap Reaches $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.